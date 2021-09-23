CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Abortion providers ask Supreme Court for quick review of Texas abortion ban

By Misty Severi
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45W9oQ_0c68jMeq00


A bortion providers and advocates returned to the Supreme Court on Thursday to ask justices to consider taking up the case against a restrictive Texas abortion law sooner rather than later.

The request asks the high court to decide on a core issue in the case now instead of waiting on a federal appeals court, which is not scheduled to hold a hearing until December.

The law, effective at the beginning of September, bans most abortions as early as six weeks into pregnancy and would allow individuals to bring a civil action against anyone who performs or “aids or abets” such a procedure.

The petitioners asked the Supreme Court to consider "whether a State can insulate from federal-court review a law that prohibits the exercise of a constitutional right by delegating to the general public the authority to enforce that prohibition through civil actions." They separately filed to ask the high court to expedite its review.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

This comes after the Supreme Court voted 5-4 on Sept. 2 to allow Texas's law to stay in place while legal challenges continued on procedural grounds, not on the basis of the law's legal merits. This denied an emergency appeal from abortion providers to block it based on Roe v. Wade and other precedents.

The Justice Department has also filed suit, claiming the law is unconstitutional. A hearing before a federal judge is scheduled for next week .

Washington Examiner Videos

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Washington, TX
State
Washington State
Reason.com

Now That Opponents of the Texas Abortion Ban Are Using Its Provisions To Defeat It, Pro-Life Activists Are Crying Foul

S.B. 8, a Texas law that took effect at the beginning of this month, authorizes "any person" to sue "any person" who performs an abortion after fetal cardiac activity can be detected, facilitates it, or "intends" to do so. Plaintiffs, who are promised at least $10,000 in "statutory damages" per abortion plus compensation for their legal expenses if they win, need not live in Texas or allege any personal injury or interest. The only limitation is that they cannot be state or local officials, who are explicitly barred from trying to enforce the law.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

The Supreme Court has only itself to blame

A raft of recent polls shows that the Supreme Court has lost stature in the eyes of the public. Most dramatically, a Marquette University Law School poll finds the court’s approval dropping from 66 percent a year ago (and 60 percent as recently as July) to 49 percent. In the wake of the court’s decision to unabashedly rewrite Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act and to duck ruling on the Texas abortion bounty law, Democratic support plunged from 59 percent in July to 37 percent.
CONGRESS & COURTS
El Paso News

Texas abortion ban returns to Supreme Court; Gov. Abbott prepares to sign second anti-abortion legislation into law

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Texas abortion ban is making its return to the U.S. Supreme Court. On Thursday, a broad coalition of abortion providers and others women’s reproductive rights activists asked SCOTUS to expedite next steps in the case in challenging Texas’ Senate Bill 8 (SB 8), which implements a near-total abortion ban in the state afte six weeks of pregnancy.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Law#State Supreme Court#U S Supreme Court#The Supreme Court#The Justice Department
Mercury News

Opinion: Are Supreme Court justices partisan hacks? The evidence says yes

If Supreme Court justices don’t want to be seen as “partisan hacks,” they should not act like them. In a speech last week at the McConnell Center at the University of Louisville Law School, Justice Amy Coney Barrett said, “This court is not comprised of a bunch of partisan hacks.” She added, “Judicial philosophies are not the same as political parties.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

More than 500 current and former female athletes urge US Supreme Court to reject Mississippi law that would ban abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy

More than 500 current and former female athletes have urged the Supreme Court to reject a Mississippi law that would ban abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. The Biden administration has also backed Jackson Women's Health Organization, the only abortion clinic in Mississippi, in its fight over the state's attempted ban.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Axios

Supreme Court to hear Mississippi abortion case in December

The Supreme Court on Dec. 1 will hear a challenge to a Mississippi law that bans nearly all abortions after the 15th week of pregnancy. Why it matters: The Mississippi attorney general is asking the court to overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 case that set a precedent for the constitutional right to abortion.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Independent

EXPLAINER: The Texas abortion's law swift impact, and future

A federal judge in October will hear the Biden administration's efforts to block Texas' new law banning most abortions, which is already putting a strain on clinics and patients in the two weeks since it took effect.U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman, an appointee of President Barack Obama will decide whether to grant a temporary hold that could allow Texas clinics to resume performing abortions on most patients. Currently under the new law, abortions in Texas are now prohibited once medical professionals can detect cardiac activity, usually around six weeks. Supporters of the law known as Senate Bill 8...
U.S. POLITICS
The Week

Justice Department asks federal court to halt Texas abortion ban 'to protect the constitutional right of women'

The Supreme Court allowed a new Texas law banning most abortions in the state to go into effect, with a 5-4 majority saying the unique enforcement mechanism Texas Republicans came up with tied their hands for now. That legal challenge to Senate Bill 8 came from abortion rights advocates. The Justice Department stepped in late Tuesday, asking a federal judge in Austin to temporarily prevent Texas from carrying out the law, arguing its goal is "to prevent women from exercising their constitutional rights."
TEXAS STATE
San Antonio Current

Justice Department asks court for emergency order to block Texas' abortion ban

The Justice Department asked a federal judge late Tuesday to issue an order blocking enforcement of Texas' near-complete ban on abortions in the state. The move intensifies a legal showdown between the Biden White House and Texas' Republican leadership, which championed controversial Senate Bill 8. That law, which went into effect two weeks ago, bans abortions at six weeks and empowers private citizens to sue anyone they suspect of helping a woman obtain one in violation of state rules.
TEXAS STATE
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
145K+
Followers
51K+
Post
90M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy