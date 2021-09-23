CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ryder Cup animation imagines Europe’s players skateboarding and milking cows

By Pa Reporters
 4 days ago
(Anthony Behar/AP)

Europe’s Ryder Cup stars found themselves in some unfamiliar surroundings thanks to a special animation in honour of the upcoming competition.

Ahead of Friday’s opening day in the match against the United States in Wisconsin the European team tweeted out a video showing animations accompanying interviews and commentary clips.

The video, by animator Nick Murray Willis, reimagines the context of the words being spoken, meaning Tommy Fleetwood becomes a skateboarder and Ian Poulter is shown milking cows.

Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy is shown operating a claw machine while Jon Rahm dances on a table.

The video went down well on social media, racking up around 400,000 views on Twitter – but it seems there are some moments being held back from the public.

Mr Willis tweeted: “A real pleasure to animate Team Europe for this year’s Ryder Cup. The players were shown an unedited/NSFW version of this in the Team Room on Monday night!

“Come on Team Europe!”

blackchronicle.com

2021 Ryder Cup scores, results, takeaways: Dustin Johnson quietly emerges as U.S. MVP, Jon Rahm drives Europe

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth went out third in Saturday morning foursomes as the United States went for Europe’s heart in the third session of the event. After building a 6-2 lead on Day 1, both teams knew that a big U.S. performance in the morning would mean the 43rd Ryder Cup was effectively over. Spieth delivered what may be remembered as the knockout blow, and the U.S. got the 3-1 session win it needed. A 2-2 split in the afternoon four-ball sessions put the Americans up 11-5, a score upon which they will likely never look back.
GOLF
AFP

Fewer Europe fans no worry for Harrington at Ryder Cup

Europe captain Padraig Harrington says bring on the noise from American fans at the Ryder Cup even if the Covid-19 pandemic reduces the number of Europe supporters at Whistling Straits. Winning the Ryder Cup was the way to say that Europe deserved a seat at the table."
GOLF
The Independent

‘It’s the X factor’: Can team spirit tilt the Ryder Cup in Europe’s favour?

There’s an opening gambit Graeme McDowell likes to tell at the many corporate days he’s had to attend over the last decade. “In the American team room, they’d have three ping pong tables,” he says, with a little theatric suspense, “… and we’d have a bar. People laugh but it’s actually true. We’d have a couple of beers, shoot the s***, and naturally built that camaraderie.”It might seem a somewhat rose-tinted, helpfully inebriated insight into what binds Team Europe, but few themes have become as tendentious and synonymous with the Ryder Cup as team spirit. It’s the elixir that’s...
GOLF
Indy100

Indy100

