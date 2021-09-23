CDC Panel Endorses Pfizer Boosters for Older, More Vulnerable Americans
The advisory panel for the CDC endorsed the Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot for Americans over the age of 65, nursing home residents, and 50 to 64-year-olds who may have underlying medical conditions. Dr. Georges Benjamin, MD, MACP, executive director of the American Public Health Association, joined Cheddar to break down the latest development and discuss issues like when younger people might expect to get booster shots or if mixing and matching vaccine brands would be acceptable.
