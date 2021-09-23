CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

CDC Panel Endorses Pfizer Boosters for Older, More Vulnerable Americans

By Cheddar
Cheddar News
Cheddar News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37WgvZ_0c68jEb200

The advisory panel for the CDC endorsed the Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot for Americans over the age of 65, nursing home residents, and 50 to 64-year-olds who may have underlying medical conditions. Dr. Georges Benjamin, MD, MACP, executive director of the American Public Health Association, joined Cheddar to break down the latest development and discuss issues like when younger people might expect to get booster shots or if mixing and matching vaccine brands would be acceptable.

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

Biden receives booster shot of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine

President Joe Biden joked about his age Monday as he rolled up his sleeve for a COVID-19 booster shot, encouraging Americans to get vaccinated against the virus that has killed 688,000 in the U.S. and for those authorized to get their booster doses for more enduring protection. Days after the Centers for Disease Control and […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Pfizer CEO Just Predicted When the Pandemic Will Finally Be Over

After a year and a half that has seen vaccines rolled out and contagious variants spread, many experts have gone back and forth on their timelines for when they believe the ongoing threat of COVID-19 could be put behind us. But even as some parts of the world still face rising cases or a shortage of necessary doses, some are becoming confident that the trajectory could change relatively soon. This list now includes Albert Bourla, CEO of pharmaceutical company and vaccine manufacturer Pfizer, who just predicted that the pandemic could finally be over in a relatively short amount of time. Read on to see how long he believes it will be before we can move past the virus.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Booster#Americans#Cdc Panel#Md
Fox News

Pfizer begins Phase 2/3 study for COVID-19 oral antiviral in exposed adults

Pfizer initiated a Phase 2/3 study of an investigational oral antiviral with a low dose of ritonavir to prevent COVID-19 illness, the company announced Monday. The treatment is aimed to slow viral replication after exposure to tamp down symptomatic disease and infection onset in others. "With the continued impact of...
INDUSTRY
AFP

Pfizer starts large trial for anti-Covid pill

Pfizer said Monday it had begun a middle-to-late stage clinical trial of a pill to stave off Covid in people who are exposed to infection. The clinical trial will enroll 2,660 adults who will take part at the first signs of Covid infection or at first awareness of exposure.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Public Health
KTVU FOX 2

Pfizer studying oral drug to prevent COVID-19 in those exposed

NEW YORK - Pfizer has begun mid-to-late stage trials of an oral COVID-19 drug designed to prevent infection in those who have been exposed to the coronavirus. The drugmaker said Monday it has launched Phase 2/3 of a global clinical trial that aims to enroll up to 2,660 healthy adults who live in the same household as an individual with a confirmed, symptomatic COVID-19 infection.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
KTLA

U.S. has enough COVID-19 vaccines for people seeking boosters, younger children

With more than 40 million doses of coronavirus vaccines available, U.S. health authorities said they’re confident there will be enough for both qualified older Americans seeking booster shots and the young children for whom initial vaccines are expected to be approved in the not-too-distant future. The spike in demand — expected following last week’s federal recommendation […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC Chicago

What Are the Side Effects, Risks of Pfizer's COVID Booster Shot?

As more people become eligible for Pfizer's COVID-19 booster shot, are there any side effects or risks associated with the next vaccine dose?. Among people who stand to benefit from a booster, there are few risks, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention concluded. Serious side effects from the...
INDUSTRY
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

CDC director overrides advisory panel, joins FDA in recommending Pfizer booster for 65+, high-risk

Following the recommendations of its vaccine advisory committee, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) gave emergency use authorization to Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine booster dose for certain populations. The single shot is to be administered six months following completion of the original two-dose course. The FDA’s Sept. 22, 2021, decision to...
INDUSTRY
CBS Baltimore

Who’s Eligible? Maryland Authorizes Pfizer Booster Shots For Vulnerable Adults In Coronavirus Fight

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland immediately authorized Pfizer booster shots following the CDC director’s stamp of approval. Those eligible include everyone age 65 and older who has been fully vaccinated for six months, adults with certain underlying health conditions, adults living in congregate living, and those at risk because of their job. That includes people working in health care. Latest #COVID19 numbers in Maryland: 1,363 new cases; deaths up by 14; hospitalizations down by 20 @wjz pic.twitter.com/kKdp2MRxDP — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) September 24, 2021   Here is the bulletin the state issued to vaccine providers with updated guidance. According to that bulletin, Marylanders are not required to...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS News

20 million Americans eligible for third Pfizer shot

The White House says 20 million Americans are now eligible for a third shot of the Pfizer vaccine. Those who are 65 or older, at an increased risk for exposure or have high-risk conditions are among the eligible. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky overruled an advisory panel and approved a booster shot for frontline workers, including health care workers and teachers. Michael George has the latest.
U.S. POLITICS
eturbonews.com

CDC issued an urgent message for any American vaccinated with Pfizer

US President Biden and medical professionals in the United States had different announcements in regards to a third COVID-19 booster shot Today the Center for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States released an exact recommendation for the booster shot today, at least for the Pfizer vaccine. Today, CDC...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Cleveland.com

CDC OKs Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster; allergic reactions to Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are rare and mild: Coronavirus update for Sept. 24

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Food and Drug Administration granted emergency use authorization to a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster, and allergic reactions to the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines are rare and mild, a study suggests. Cleveland.com is rounding up some of the most notable coronavirus news making headlines online. Here’s...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Cheddar News

Cheddar News

126
Followers
279
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

Feed your curiosity about what's next. Watch Cheddar News for news that explore the people, ideas and innovations that are shaping your world.

 https://cheddar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy