Prosecutor Orders Peru Guerilla Leader's Cremation Within 24 Hours

By AFP News
 4 days ago
Peru's prosecution service on Thursday ordered the cremation within 24 hours of the body of guerrilla leader Abimael Guzman, who died in a high security prison on September 11 aged 86. The order signaled the closure of the investigation into his death in detention while serving a life sentence for...

