Apply for Commission Seat #1

North Collier Fire Control and Rescue District is seeking applicants to fill the vacancy of Seat 1 of its Board of Fire Commissioners, in accordance with Section191.005(5), Florida Statutes, subsection (6) of Section 5 of the District’s charter found in Chapter 2015-191, Laws of Florida, and Section 1, Article 3, Section 5 of the District’s Board of Fire Commissioners’ By-Laws & Rules of Procedure Manual. Seat 1 is a four-year term expiring in November, 2024, and is an at-large seat requiring the qualified elector to be a resident of the North Collier Fire Control and Rescue District. The qualified elector will serve through the November, 2022 general election, at which time the voters of the North Collier Fire Control and Rescue District will elect a Commissioner to fill the seat for the remaining term. Commissioner responsibilities include attending monthly Board meetings and other duties and responsibilities associated with serving as a public official and member of the Board of Fire Commissioners. Compensation is $500 per month and benefits include health insurance and Florida Retirement System retirement. Deadline for submittal of application is 5:00 p.m. on Friday, October 15, 2021. The Board of Fire Commissioners will review applications at a Special Meeting to be held on October 28, 2021. Those interested should request an application by emailing Deputy Director of Executive Administrative Services Lori Freiburg at lfreiburg@northcollierfire.com or calling 239-552-1357. For questions, please contact Deputy Director Freiburg at 239-552-1357.