Cunningham Bill to Help Local Nonprofits and Small Businesses Signed into Law

By Paso Robles Press
The Paso Robles Press
The Paso Robles Press
 4 days ago
This law allows breweries, wineries, and distilleries to donate proceeds from their products

SACRAMENTO – Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham (R-San Luis Obispo) announced on Sept. 23 that his bill to help local nonprofits and small businesses has been signed into law.

Specifically, AB 1267 will allow breweries, wineries, and distilleries to donate proceeds from selling their products to local nonprofits starting on Jan. 1, 2022. The bill fixes a nearly century-old oversight in our state’s liquor laws and will allow Central Coast nonprofits and businesses to work together to support important local causes.

“Nonprofits throughout the Central Coast have struggled to raise the funds they need to operate throughout the pandemic. By allowing them to work hand-in-hand with local breweries, distilleries, and wineries to raise money, nonprofits now have an additional – and potentially lucrative – funding stream available to them,” said Cunningham. “State law shouldn’t stop businesses from supporting important charitable causes. I’m grateful that this prohibition will finally be over.”

AB 1267 passed through the Legislature unanimously. It was supported by the California Association of Nonprofits, the Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance, the Santa Barbara Vintners, and a host of other organizations.

Jordan Cunningham
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Paso Robles Press

The Paso Robles Press

Paso Robles, CA
ABOUT

Since 1889 • The Paso Robles Press is the daily news leader and weekly print newspaper in Paso Robles wine country and home of the California Mid-State Fair. Making Communities Better Through Print™

 https://pasoroblespress.com

