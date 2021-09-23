CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kaitlyn Dever Explains What Made Ben Platt the Ideal Scene Partner on 'Dear Evan Hansen'

Cover picture for the articleIt’s always a delight chatting with Kaitlyn Dever, but it was especially exciting to finally welcome her to Collider Ladies Night! Dever is currently celebrating the release of Dear Evan Hansen this weekend, but she’s had an especially exciting and very busy journey to this highly anticipated film. The movie...

‘Dear Evan Hansen’ Director on Ben Platt’s Return to the Role: “It Was Him or Nothing”

When developing the hit Broadway musical Dear Evan Hansen for the big screen, there was only one choice for the title role, says director Stephen Chbosky: “It was always Ben.” Ben Platt, of course, originated the role onstage starting in 2015 until his final show in November 2017, picking up a Tony and becoming a breakout star along the way. “Having heard the soundtrack and knowing what it was, understanding his connection to it from the very first workshop, it was him or nothing,” Chbosky told The Hollywood Reporter at the film’s Los Angeles premiere on Wednesday. For Platt’s part, “I was...
Dear Evan Hansen Star Ben Platt On Donning The Blue Polo Again 6 Years Later [Interview]

When "Dear Evan Hansen" opened on Broadway in 2016, it was met with near-universal acclaim. The key word being "near," as the Tony-winning musical from Steven Levenson, and Benj Pasek and Justin Paul was also met with equally strong criticism about its handling of difficult issues like mental illness and suicide, and — most notably — with its depiction of its lead character, Evan Hansen.
'Dear Evan Hansen': A Letter to Oscar Voters

It turns out this wasn’t an amazing movie after all. This isn’t going to be an acting tour-de-force or a masterpiece for cinema because why would it be?. 'The Guilty' Begs the Question: When Will Jake Gyllenhaal Get His Second Oscar Nomination?. I know this because you’re played by Ben...
Watch Dear Evan Hansen Online Streaming For Free

Dear Evan Hansen is an upcoming young-adult teen drama based on the 2015 Broadway musical of the same name. The film's screenplay has been adapted from the original stage musical script by Benj Pasek & Justin Paul. Meanwhile, the stage production was itself based on a book by Steven Levenson.
Ben Platt in Final Trailer for Big Screen Musical 'Dear Evan Hansen'

"A lot of people feel like us… people that you wouldn't think." Universal has debuted a second official trailer for the movie adaptation of Dear Evan Hansen, a Tony-award winning musical that was a major success on Broadway, after first premiering in 2015. After a successful premiere last week at the 2021 Toronto Film Festival with mostly positive reviews, they're giving this one final push before it hits theaters. The story follows an anxious, isolated high school senior aching for understanding and belonging amid the chaos and cruelty of the "social media age" following the suicide of a fellow classmate. Ben Platt returns from the original stage musical to star as Evan Hansen, joined by Amy Adams, Julianne Moore, Kaitlyn Dever, Amandla Stenberg, Nik Dodani, Danny Pino, Colton Ryan, and DeMarius Copes. Featuring all the Grammy winning songs from the stage show: the iconic anthem "You Will Be Found," "Waving Through a Window," "For Forever," and "Words Fail." This looks like a very emotional, uplifting story about loneliness.
'Dear Evan Hansen' makes its way to film

The creators of the movie version of "Dear Evan Hansen," the Tony-winning musical, felt they had some explaining to do. The smash-hit Broadway show is about a teenager who perpetuates a cruel lie, one that convulses a grieving family. But it has left open-ended a crucial concern: How does an audience empathize with a main character responsible for such gratuitous suffering?
Director Stephen Chbosky on ‘Dear Evan Hansen,’ Why He Created a New Ending, and Ben Platt’s Fantastic Performance

With Dear Evan Hansen arriving in theaters on September 24th, I recently got to speak with director Stephen Chbosky (The Perks of Being a Wallflower, Wonder) about bringing the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical to movie screens. During the wide-ranging interview, he talked about why the film ending is different than the stage version, how they figured it out, why they cut certain songs and added new ones, the way the story deals with mental health, figuring out the three-act structure, and more. In addition, he talked about what it was like watching Ben Platt cry while singing on set and the way he worked with him on finding the right times to film the emotional scenes.
Dear Evan Hansen’s Ben Platt Explains ‘Scary’ Process Of Returning To His Emotional Role

2021 has been an exciting one for movie musicals, with stage projects like In the Heights and Everybody’s Talking About Jamie being adapted for the big screen. This trend continues with Stephen Chbosky’s Dear Evan Hansen, which featured Ben Platt back in his Tony Award-winning title character. And Platt recently explained the ‘scary’ process of returning to this emotional role.
See Ben Platt Sing from Dear Evan Hansen & Share Promposal Story About Funny Girl Star Beanie Feldstein

Dear Evan Hansen Tony winner Ben Platt performed “Waving Through a Window" on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on September 15 to promote the film version of the Tony-winning musical, which will be released on September 24. The star talked about making the movie and the multi-city tour for his album Reverie (in which he’s going for a “Springsteen-Peter Gabriel-Phil Collins vibe”) as well as his long friendship with Funny Girl star Beanie Feldstein. The high school pals attended prom together, and Platt asked Feldstein with flowers and a note that read: “Don’t rain on my parade, please come to prom with me.” Watch the videos below for the performance and to learn about the prescient gift from Feldstein that Platt wore to the 2017 Tony Awards. These two powerhouse performers could offer lessons in manifesting!
Ben Platt on breakout role: Evan Hansen is ‘not me’ any more

Toward the end of the movie musical “Dear Evan Hansen,” what was a passing reference in the stage version of the story has blossomed into an entire sequence. (Warning: Spoilers follow.) Evan (Ben Platt) has finally been exposed for the lie he let spin out of control. Everyone knows now...
Julianne Moore and Ben Platt talk about new film ‘Dear Evan Hansen’

The Tony-winning Broadway hit “Dear Evan Hansen” is now a feature film, and stars Julianne Moore and Ben Platt join TODAY live to talk about it. “I got the opportunity to shepherd the character all the way to the finish line,” says Platt, who played the title role on stage. Platt also talks about attending the Met Gala Monday night.Sept. 14, 2021.
Ben Platt on ‘Dear Evan Hansen,’ How He Can Sing Through Tears, and the Changes From the Stage

With director Stephen Chbosky’s (The Perks of Being a Wallflower, Wonder) Dear Evan Hansen arriving in theaters on September 24th, I recently got to speak with Ben Platt about bringing the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical to movie screens. If you’re not familiar with Dear Evan Hansen, the high school-set film is written for the screen by the show’s Tony-winning writer Steven Levenson, with music and lyrics by the show’s Oscar, Grammy, and Tony-winning songwriting team of Benj Pasek & Justin Paul. The story is about a high school outsider (Platt) who gains friendship and fame by falsely claiming that he had a tight bond with one of his deceased classmates. The film and play is a powerful look at isolation, social anxiety, and grief and shines a light on the importance of talking about mental health. Dear Evan Hansen also stars Kaitlyn Deaver, Amy Adams, Julianne Moore, Amandla Stenberg, Danny Pino, Colton Ryan, and Nik Dodani.
How Ben Platt Became Evan Hansen for Dear Evan Hansen

Actor and musician Ben Platt is so closely associated with the role of awkward and anxious teenager Evan Hansen – he came onto the musical Dear Evan Hansen during workshops and originated the role on Broadway – that it’s sometimes hard, especially among musical theater lovers, to remember they’re two separate people. It’s not just that Platt has been with Evan for so long, but that he has portrayed him with such unforgettable power and raw emotion – enough, it turns out, to nab him a Tony.
‘Dear Evan Hansen’ is an Unwatchable ‘Requiem’

2021 is the year of movie musicals. The joyous “In the Heights” kicked off the resurgence in June followed by “Annette” and “Cinderella.” Steven Spielberg’s adaptation of “West Side Story” and Lin-Manuel Miranda’s directorial debut, “Tick, Tick… Boom!,” are slated to release this winter. Amid this genre revival, a film...
Is ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ on HBO Max or Netflix? When Will the Ben Platt Musical Be Streaming?

Dear Evan Hansen the movie is opening in theaters this weekend, and despite what you may have heard on Twitter, Broadway fans won’t want to miss it. Adapted from the 2015 Tony-winning musical of the same name, Broadway star Ben Platt reprises his role as Evan Hansen, an anxious teenage boy who lies about his friendship with another boy at his school who dies by suicide. Directed by Stephen Chbosky (The Perks of Being a Wallflower), the movie brings back all of the irresistible music from composers Benj Pasek and Justin Paul that had Broadway fans lining up down the street.
