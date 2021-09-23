CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Rise in COVID-19 cases cause Community Healthcare Center to re-evaluate its new patient policy

By Curtis Jackson
texomashomepage.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A high increase in Covid-19 patients forced officials at the Community Healthcare Center to re-evaluate their new patient policy. Director of Marketing and Outreach David Preston said effective immediately, CHC will no longer take new patients between the ages of 21-64 years old, unless they are pregnant.

