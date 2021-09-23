Rise in COVID-19 cases cause Community Healthcare Center to re-evaluate its new patient policy

Three area counties are now reporting double digit seven-day COVID-19 positivity rates, with Carroll County the highest at 16 percent. Greene County is currently sitting at a 12 percent positivity rate with Crawford at 10 percent. Because of the gradual increase in these numbers over the past several weeks, in conjunction with a correlating increase in COVID-19 patient hospitalizations, St. Anthony Regional Hospital has put a plan in place to make a temporary change to their visitation policy. Effective Monday, Sept. 27, there will be a limit of two healthy adult visitors per patient. This includes all inpatient areas of the hospital; The Birth Place, same day surgery, etc., as well as all outpatient and clinical areas operated by St. Anthony. All visitors and patients over two years of age must wear a mask in all public and patient care areas. Visitors will be screened for symptoms or exposure at their destination and regardless of the presence or absence of the COVID-19 pandemic, individuals with infectious symptoms should not visit the hospital other than as a patient. St. Anthony’s healthcare professionals remind residents the most effective way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is to get vaccinated and they encourage those who have not yet done so to contact their healthcare provider, pharmacy or clinic to get more information or make arrangements for administration of the vaccine. Independent outpatient clinics on the St. Anthony campus may have different visitation guidelines based on their parent organization. The St. Anthony Nursing Home will remain with the visitation restrictions currently in place.

CARROLL COUNTY, IA ・ 10 DAYS AGO