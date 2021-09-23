CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brentwood, TN

Brentwood Police Capture Suspect After Burglaries and Homeowner’s Dog Shot

 4 days ago
Brentwood Police responded Thursday, September 23, 2021 to a report of a motor vehicle. burglary in the River Oaks Subdivision. Responding officers quickly discovered that the. suspect was still in the area and began a search. As the search unfolded, officers discovered that there were several more vehicle burglaries, a home burglary, and reports of gunfire in the area. Brentwood Police also learned that a homeowner’s pet dog had been shot.

Related
Williamson Source

Collierville Kroger Shooting: What We Know

A gunman opened fire in a Collierville Kroger Thursday afternoon, killing one person and injuring several others, reports Associated Press. Two people were killed (including the suspected gunman) and 14 others were hurt. Five of those patients are in critical condition, while one has been discharged, hospital staff confirmed to...
COLLIERVILLE, TN
Williamson Source

Brentwood Fire & Rescue Drones Used as Aerial Eyes for City Departments

Brentwood, Tenn. – The Brentwood Fire and Rescue Department launched its drone or unmanned aerial systems (UAS) program in 2018 with one drone and one pilot. Three years later, the program, under the leadership of Lieutenant Jay Williams has grown to the use of four drones and ten drone pilots which are all licensed by the Federal Aviation Administration. Brentwood’s drone program was one of the first to be developed in the state by a municipality and today one of the largest. The program was created because City leaders saw the advantage of staying on top of modern technology available to first responders. The Brentwood City Commission has been supportive of the drone program from the very beginning. Fire Chief Brian Goss said, “shortly after being elected to the City Commission, Commissioner Mark Gorman encouraged leveraging the use of technology to enhance our response capabilities and specifically mentioned the use of drones.” Commissioner Gorman said, “anytime we can use technology across departments to save time, have a positive return on investment, and help keep city staff safer, it’s a win-win for everyone involved. I am thankful the City has resources and staff willing to learn how to use this helpful technology.”
BRENTWOOD, TN
Franklin, TN
Williamson Source is your personal portal to all things Williamson County. Our goal is to make living here more delightful and fulfilling each day.

