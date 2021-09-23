Brentwood Police Capture Suspect After Burglaries and Homeowner’s Dog Shot

Brentwood, Tenn. – The Brentwood Fire and Rescue Department launched its drone or unmanned aerial systems (UAS) program in 2018 with one drone and one pilot. Three years later, the program, under the leadership of Lieutenant Jay Williams has grown to the use of four drones and ten drone pilots which are all licensed by the Federal Aviation Administration. Brentwood’s drone program was one of the first to be developed in the state by a municipality and today one of the largest. The program was created because City leaders saw the advantage of staying on top of modern technology available to first responders. The Brentwood City Commission has been supportive of the drone program from the very beginning. Fire Chief Brian Goss said, “shortly after being elected to the City Commission, Commissioner Mark Gorman encouraged leveraging the use of technology to enhance our response capabilities and specifically mentioned the use of drones.” Commissioner Gorman said, “anytime we can use technology across departments to save time, have a positive return on investment, and help keep city staff safer, it’s a win-win for everyone involved. I am thankful the City has resources and staff willing to learn how to use this helpful technology.”

