Salem Walking Tour Is Most Booked Experience Of Fall, According To Tripadvisor

Ahhhh, fall. So little time, so many haunted happenings. If you love a good scare, you’re in luck — tis the season! There’s no better way to get in the Halloween spirit than exploring some of the area’s most haunted locations. Before you go off buying night-vision goggles and visiting...
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Planning a trip to Las Vegas this fall? You're not alone. According to Tripadvisor, "Sin City" will be the #1 most popular travel destination this fall. According to the company, more than half (54%) of Americans report planning to travel this fall, between Sept. 1 and Nov. 30. "This is down 13% from the chronically-busiest summer travel season, but notably up 4% from this past spring, and 10% higher than the number of people globally traveling this fall," Tripadvisor said in a release.
NEWBURGH, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Saturday was a perfect day to fly a kite at the annual Kites Over the Hudson event in Newburgh.
Visitors of all ages were able to explore George Washington’s headquarters and the historic site.
“So we feel that if we provide the community with a wonderful feel-good day on the site, they get to learn a little history while they’re here. It’s a win-win,” historic site manager Elyse Goldberg said.
Admission to the historic site was free for the day.
Washington’s time at the headquarters lasted for 16 months during the Revolutionary War.
Sure, you could fork over nearly a grand per night to stay at a resort hotel with a swim-up bar…or pay half of that to get one all to yourself! That’s exactly what you’ll enjoy (among many other perks) at the Redwood Tree Haus, a whimsical treehouse Airbnb in the heart of the Texas Hill […]
The post This Treehouse Airbnb In Texas Comes With Its Own Swim-Up Bar appeared first on Only In Your State.
ESSEX, Md. — A waterfront Baltimore County bar and restaurant known for live music and a tiki-style patio will head to auction next month. Bidding on the New Sue Island Grill and Crabhouse will start at $750,000, according to a listing from Alex Cooper Auctioneers. The online auction opens Oct. 7 and will run through Oct. 12 at noon.
A relaxing day exploring the rugged Utah landscape. Evening hours spent gazing at the starry sky. Does it get any better? It sure does. Fall asleep in a cozy bed tucked in a classic covered wagon for a one-of-a-kind camping adventure. If that sounds right up your alley, you’ll definitely want to add East Canyon State Park in Utah to your itinerary.
- Siciliano was on a floatplane tour from Homer, Alaska to Katmai National Park. The captain, Patrick Carter, an experienced guide who has led hundreds of trips through the park, seemed to think it was no big deal, however. It was not an unusual event,” Carter told Flying magazine. “It’s...
There’s nothing quite like the fall season in New England. It’s the time of year for fun fall festivals, pumpkin and apple picking, cider drinking, and, best of all, viewing the trees as the leaves change colors. If you’re ready to do some leaf-peeping this year, our friends at SmokyMountains.com use a special set of […]
The post When And Where To Expect Massachusetts’ Fall Foliage To Peak This Year appeared first on Only In Your State.
For years, that bright red label jumped out at me whenever my kids called for pancakes. Not only was it the syrup bottle , but the bright red box of instant pancake and waffle mix too. Guess what? Apparently, I'm a creature of habit, because I recently went shopping and this is what happened.
The Hudson Valley is known for being home to many wonderful restaurants, but there are a few that tend to stand out above the rest. If you're a true 'Hudson Valley-er' chances are you've visited the Eveready Diner in Hyde Park, or at least know of it because of it's appearance on the Food Network show Diners Drive Ins and Dives.
“No matter how bad of a day I was having or the kids she always found a positive light. She was a free spirit.”. That’s what Ryan Lauf of Johnstown said about his wife, Whitney. They were together for over 10 years, with 4 little ones (all under the age...
PATERSON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — In Paterson, kids were taking in the sunshine and creating works of art Saturday.
The 10th Annual Art in the Park event was held at the Great Falls National Park.
The event is part of National Public Lands Day, and organizers say some families attend every year.
“It’s good for the community to heal the community and show them that we have a beautiful site here,” said Mohamed Khalill, city of Paterson art commissioner.
“Being able to come out and be around other people and just enjoy the nature by the beautiful falls, it’s beautiful that they allow us to do this and come together,” parent Cynthia Pearce said.
Kids didn’t leave empty-handed. They got a bag of art supplies and other gifts.
A night of fishing and a cookout may have ended with an angler cooking a record-breaking “monster” crappie recently. USA Today said a Richmond, British Columbia man had caught some crappie in a private lake with cookout plans on the horizon. But when Jason Ren opened up the cooler and...
SEWELL, N.J. (CBS) — A New Jersey man has a lot of things to celebrate — 105 years worth, to be exact.
David Adams spent his 105th birthday with friends and family at the Cardinal Village Assisted Living Facility in Sewell. The live music and dancing made for a fitting celebration.
Adams spent two-and-a-half years in the Coast Guard as an electrician. He then went on to be a purchasing manager for Technotrol, a company that patented computer memory drives.
Over the years, he has transitioned into volunteer work. Adams likes to woodwork and sell pieces for charity.
Adams told CBS3 his secret to a long life is keeping his mind active – and finding ways to challenge it.
Happy Birthday, David!
The opportunity to reserve a single room on a charter yacht is rare, but there are companies that specialize in the service. “Couples or singles interested in expeditions, rather than a specific yacht, tend to be our clients,” says Tamsin Vaughan, director of yacht expeditions for EYOS, a UK firm that zeroes in on luxury travel to extreme and off-the-grid destinations. “We go places where they wouldn’t charter yachts by themselves.”
The 236-foot Nansen Explorer, a seven-stateroom yacht with a bar, lounge and gym, will host an EYOS charter in Antarctica this winter. Kayaking around glaciers and hiking snow-covered slopes are...
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Saturday was a beautiful day that showed just how special fall in Minnesota can be.
“It’s not too cold, not too hot. Perfect,” said Jen Andreasen, who visited Joyer Adventure Farm in Lino Lakes with her family Saturday.
The farm has been in Andrew Joyer’s family for four generations. Saturday was ideal weather for its operations in his opinion.
“It’s cool enough to start thinking about fall and not so hot that you’re like, ‘Oh, let’s go to the lake one last time,'” Joyer said.
Full of fall staples like pumpkins, hay rides, and a corn maze, Joyer says the farm is a celebration of the season.
“There’s a shortage of outdoor spaces that people can really enjoy and connect to the earth, so we have the outdoor space [and] we want to share with everyone,” he said.
Ganesh Kandhala came from Eagan with several families, pulling a nice haul from the pick-your-own-produce section.
“This season, this particular month, usually it shouldn’t be this nice,” he said. “We like to have one more outing with all our friends.”
Some of the more popular attractions for children were the giant slide and the corn pit.
The Empire Builder is one of America’s great train adventures – it’s a long-haul train route that travels all the way from Chicago to the Pacific Northwest. But you can get a little taste of what this trip is like without needing a sleeping car, a fat wallet, or much time. Just head to Portage […]
The post Ride The Amtrak Through The Wisconsin River Valley For Just $13 appeared first on Only In Your State.
PLYMPTON (CBS) – A Plympton couple is set to star in a brand new HGTV series, Houses With History, premiering later this week.
Jenny Macdonald and Mike Lemieux, owners of Full Circle Homes, spoke to WBZ-TV back in 2020 for the station’s It Happens Here series.
At the time, they had saved and restored dozens of antique homes on the South Shore. Their ability to renovate and preserve historic spaces was eventually recognized by a fellow Massachusetts native and HGTV star, Jonathan Knight, a member of “New Kids On The Block.”
“Jon Knight, we have to give him credit. He was down here...
Are you an avid thrill-seeker who loves to hike and camp? If you’re nodding yes, you’re in the right place to learn about doing what you enjoy with llamas! Llama2boot LLC is based in Boulder. Utah. For ten years, they’ve been running exciting hiking and camping tours that give you the opportunity to get up […]
The post You Can Go Camping With Alpacas At Llama2boot LLC in Utah appeared first on Only In Your State.
