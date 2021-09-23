Here's a fix for open source supply chain attacks

Supply chains have become so complex and tangled that the traditional way of navigating everything from suppliers, inventory, transportation and analytics has been upended. As with all messes, there is deep commercial opportunity for any company that can handle clean-up in a novel, more streamlined way. In a post-2020 world, that need is stronger than ever — but it will take more than a traditional supply chain management system. It will need more data from more sources, all delivered and synthesized as close to real-time as possible.

