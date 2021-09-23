NEWS: Report Shows Disney World Attendance Dropped 67% in 2020
All of the Disney Parks around the world may be reopened, but the COVID-19 global pandemic continues to have an impact in many ways. Many restaurants, hotels, and experiences remain closed throughout the parks, and recently, the Walt Disney Company CEO, Bob Chapek, shared that they saw a bigger impact in park attendance from the COVID-19 Delta Variant. And, though it has been over a year since the parks originally closed, we’re just now getting a look at how it impacted attendance levels for the year.allears.net
