Tennessee State

‘I want my mother’: Kroger employee recalls helping co-worker shot at Tennessee store

 4 days ago
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Words cannot fully express the shock felt in the suburban Tennessee town of Collierville after a gunman opened fire at a Kroger store Thursday. Collierville police say at least 13 people were shot, most with severe injuries, and two are dead – including the suspected shooter. Police Chief Dale Lane said this is “the most horrific event that has ever occurred in Collierville history.”

