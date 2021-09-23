CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
College GOP chair pleads not guilty in sex trafficking case

By The Associated Press
mprnews.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA St. Thomas University student accused along with a prominent Minnesota GOP donor of child sex trafficking pleaded not guilty to numerous charges Thursday in federal court. Gisela Castro Medina, the former chairwoman of the Minnesota college's Republican Party chapter, made her initial appearance virtually before U.S. Magistrate Judge Becky Thorson, who agreed to a request by lawyers on both sides that allows Medina to await trial at a halfway house.

