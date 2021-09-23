CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside, CA

Students Welcomed Back To UC Riverside Neighborhood With Mr. Rogers-Style Video

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — Students were welcomed back to UC Riverside Thursday with a special, Mr. Rogers-style video from Chancellor Kim Wilcox. Speaking the comforting lines made famous by Mr. Rogers, Wilcox took off his suit jacket and donned a cardigan sweater before walking through the new indoor mask and daily wellness check requirements at the university with the help of Scotty, a puppet.

