Avery Skinner among Top 30 honorees for NCAA Woman of the Year Award

By Kentucky Sports Radio
chatsports.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA former Kentucky Volleyball star is in the running for one of the NCAA’s most prestigious awards. Avery Skinner, a 2020 NCAA Champion and 2021 UK graduate, is one of 30 honorees for the 2021 NCAA Woman of the Year Award. The award recognizes female college athletes who have exhausted their NCAA eligibility and distinguished themselves in academics, athletics, service, and leadership throughout their collegiate careers.

