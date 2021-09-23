Avery Skinner among Top 30 honorees for NCAA Woman of the Year Award

Following LSU's 49-21 win over Central Michigan, here are 10 notes to take away on some of the team's success across the first three weeks of the college football season. *** Freshman Deion Smith turned in arguably the best game by an LSU wide receiver this season with five catches for 135 yards and two touchdowns. Jack Bech did the same from the tight end spot, though he also saw plenty of wide receiver looks on Saturday. Bech finished with five catches for 81 yards and a touchdown.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO