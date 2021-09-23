No. 4 Johnson meets No. 8 Brandeis in battle of undefeated teams; BGC Road Trip features Alamo Heights vs. Wimberley; Carrizo Springs, Marion off to historic starts
When the final whistle blows on Saturday night, we will have officially reached the halfway mark of the 2021 high school football season, and there are several matchups in Week 5 that will significantly alter the area landscape. Big Game Coverage (BGC) kicks off on Thursday night with a wild game between undefeated teams at Ranger Stadium, and then ramps up on Friday night with another battle of unbeaten squads at Heroes Stadium.www.ksat.com
