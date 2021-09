When Fun 107 planned out its Friday Night Lights schedule, we circled September 24 on the calendar. That was supposed to be the big debut of Fairhaven High School's brand new, multi-million dollar field. The Blue Devils will still be hosting the Greater New Bedford Voc-Tech Bears, but it will be on a neutral field. The game will take place in Taunton Friday night at 7:30. While technically a "home" game for Fairhaven, it just won't feel the same.

FAIRHAVEN, MA ・ 5 DAYS AGO