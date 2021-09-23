CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nintendo Announces More Classic N64 Boards For Mario Party Superstars

By Brian Shea
Game Informer Online
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNintendo has announced more details surrounding Mario Party Superstars, the upcoming greatest-hits release of the long-running Mario Party series. This forthcoming release for the fan-favorite franchise collects 100 of the most popular minigames in the franchise's history, as well as five classic game boards from the early Nintendo 64 days of the series. We already knew about Peach's Birthday Cake from Mario Party and Space Land from Mario Party 2, but now we know all five classic boards on which players can expect to battle it out.

www.gameinformer.com

Related
wccftech.com

Nintendo is Planning a Mysterious New Switch Controller, Clues Point to an N64 Replica

The evidence seems to be mounting that classic Nintendo 64 games are on their way to the Switch, and in fact, it seems The Big N may be planning to release a replica N64 controller for the system. Nintendo recently submitted a new Switch controller to the US Federal Communications Commission (thanks to Video Games Chronicle for the find) which is a requirement for any device that sends a wireless signal.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Hardware Classics: Nintendo GameCube

In celebration of the GameCube's 20th birthday, we're republishing this look back at Nintendo’s little box of tricks... In many ways, the GameCube was a console out of time, arguably arriving too late (or perhaps too early) to realise its true potential. We can look back now and appreciate its quirks, admire its design and excellent software library, and lust after the variants that never made it to western shores, but in the early 2000s it was a big, defiantly colourful block with a chunky handle at a time when sleek multimedia units were all the rage. It was a square peg in the round hole, an embarrassingly sore thumb that stood out against the laser-targeted ‘cool’ of the competition. It’s not by accident that the decade-long period straddling the millennium is looked back on as the ‘PlayStation generation’.
VIDEO GAMES
Game Informer Online

Everything We Know About Metroid Dread

Metroid might not have the widespread popularity of Zelda or Mario, but our enthusiasm for Nintendo's sci-fi action platformer rivals those blockbusters. Nintendo announced Dread only a few months ago, during the company's E3 2021 Direct presentation. Now we're less than a month from its October 8 release, so here is a quick overview of everything you need to know before playing Metroid Dread.
VIDEO GAMES
#N64#Mario Party 2#Mario Party Superstars#Horror Land#Mario Party 3#Nintendo Switch Online#Tag Match
Game Informer Online

Game Informer's Most Anticipated Holiday 2021 Games

As September begins winding down, there's no denying we're rapidly approaching gaming's holiday release season. While recent weeks brought us some amazing experiences like Deathloop and Tales of Arise, the next few weeks are absolutely jam-packed with highly anticipated releases the gaming community as a whole is looking forward to.
VIDEO GAMES
Trusted Reviews

New Nintendo Direct confirmed, with N64 controller reveal expected

Nintendo has officially confirmed a new Nintendo Direct livestream will take place tomorrow (23 September), mainly showcasing games launching on the Nintendo Switch this Winter. The presentation will last roughly 40 minutes according to Nintendo, kicking off at 2pm PT (11pm UK time) tomorrow. This announcement follows widespread reports that...
VIDEO GAMES
Game Informer Online

A September Nintendo Direct Has Been Announced For Tomorrow

Those asking whether Nintendo will be holding a Direct video presentation during the month of September have been answered by the house of Mario itself with an emphatic “Yes!” Tomorrow September 23, at 3 p.m. Pacific, Nintendo will show off roughly 40 minutes of gaming goodness. The tweet announcing the...
VIDEO GAMES
Game Informer Online

Neo: The World Ends With You Lands On The Epic Store This Month

After Square Enix jumped the gun by leaking the news a few hours early, we can confirm that Neo: The World Ends With You makes its way to PC via the Epic Games Store on September 28. The sequel to the fan-favorite RPG launched on PlayStation 4 and Switch in July, with the PC version slated to come later, though this may be unexpectedly sooner than some might have thought. Not that we're complaining.
VIDEO GAMES
Game Informer Online

Explore A Cheerful Island Playground In Lil Gator Game

If you’re a fan of wholesome experiences like A Short Hike, Lil Gator Game might be up your alley. This bright and happy title puts you in the scaly shoes of a cute gator donning a familiar outfit to explore a big island playground and make friends along the way. It comes from developer MegaWobble and Playtonic Friends, the publishing arm of the team behind the Yooka-Laylee series.
VIDEO GAMES
wegotthiscovered.com

Nintendo Announces Animated Mario Movie Release Date & Voice Cast

Nintendo announced some key details of its upcoming full-length animated Mario movie being put together by Illumination studios during a Nintendo Direct conference today. That includes the official release date for the United States, December 21, 2022. In addition, Shigeru Miyamoto himself, the creator of Mario, said the cast will...
MOVIES
vitalthrills.com

Mario Movie Cast, Bayonetta 3, Kirby and More Nintendo News

Nintendo today revealed the Mario movie voice cast during their latest Nintendo Direct video presentation. The company also shared news on Bayonetta 3, Kirby and the Forgotten Land, Splatoon 3, and much more. The animated Mario movie is heading to North American theaters on December 21, 2022. The cast will...
VIDEO GAMES
Game Informer Online

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

After over a decade of domination at the box office and even longer in the comics space, Marvel has set its sights on pairing its extensive library with premiere video game studios. The mega-brand has seen massive amounts of success in its partnerships with developers such as Insomniac Games on Marvel's Spider-Man series, and Eidos-Montréal is next up to bat with Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy. Join Brian Shea, Marcus Stewart, Andrew Reiner, and Alex Stadnik as they check out this beautiful new 4K footage and geek out about all things superhero.
VIDEO GAMES
Android Authority

Nintendo Direct reveals new Kirby, Mario Party game, and more

The latest Nintendo Direct virtual event showed off a number of upcoming games for the Switch console. It included the reveal of a brand new Kirby Switch game, Kirby and the Forgotten Land. There was also news of a release date for the upcoming Mario animated movie. Fans of the...
VIDEO GAMES

