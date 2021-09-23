Nintendo Announces More Classic N64 Boards For Mario Party Superstars
Nintendo has announced more details surrounding Mario Party Superstars, the upcoming greatest-hits release of the long-running Mario Party series. This forthcoming release for the fan-favorite franchise collects 100 of the most popular minigames in the franchise's history, as well as five classic game boards from the early Nintendo 64 days of the series. We already knew about Peach's Birthday Cake from Mario Party and Space Land from Mario Party 2, but now we know all five classic boards on which players can expect to battle it out.www.gameinformer.com
