Voice Of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars Demo Arrives Today
If you’re looking for a card-based, turn-based RPG for the Switch, well, you don’t have to wait long. In fact, you can play the demo of Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars today! The official launch is October 28, which isn’t too far off, either. In this game, the player uses cards for a variety of effects including handling battles, items, and more, in a sort of anime-style world. There’s also dice rolling in some capacity to handle some mechanics, so there’s some spicy variance to get in the mix as you sling cards.www.gameinformer.com
