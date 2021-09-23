Special Weather Statement issued for Delaware, Otsego by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 17:32:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Delaware; Otsego Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of east central Otsego and northeastern Delaware Counties through 645 PM EDT At 615 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Davenport to near Hobart to Arkville. Movement was north at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Delhi, Davenport, Roxbury, Worcester, Kortright, Meredith, Andes, Stamford, Westford and Margaretville. This includes the following highway exits Interstate 88 between 18 and 19. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH