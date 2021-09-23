CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sources: Oversight Committee Recommends Expansion of Signing Class Limit for 2022 Cycle

Cover picture for the articleCollege football signing classes are one step closer to growing in size. The NCAA Football Oversight Committee has recommended that the annual 25-person signing limit immediately expand as a way for coaches to replace players they’ve lost to the burgeoning transfer portal. The recommendation is expected to be debated and potentially approved at the next Division I Council meeting on Oct. 5. The policy will take effect in the current 2022 recruiting cycle and is seen as a one-year waiver before a more permanent rule is created.

