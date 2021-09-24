CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rihanna Explains How She & A$AP Rocky Almost Missed the 2021 Met Gala

By Heran Mamo
Billboard
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRihanna and A$AP Rocky arrived fashionably late to the Met Gala last week, and the "Love on the Brain" singer let fans know what was really going on in her head. Surprisingly, purposefully matching their oversized blanket looks wasn't one of things she was thinking about, as she told E! News on the red carpet premiere of her Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 3 that the A-list couple didn't realize that they were making their official red carpet debut at the Met.

