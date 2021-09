Https://twitter.com/AdamSchefter/status/1438187002189520897. Beckham’s season has not gotten off to a fast start. He was expected to suit up in Week 1 vs. the Chiefs before being a surprise inactive, and he’s already been ruled out for Week 2 vs. the Texans. He suffered a torn ACL last season vs. the Giants, but he was able to amp up his activity near the end of training camp. However, the team apparently doesn’t feel comfortable enough to put him on the field quite yet.

