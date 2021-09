Rung Ltd. is planning a $5 million to $8 million addition to its Fox Park headquarters. Executive Director Leslie Gill said the 17,000-square-foot, two-story addition would be built to the west of the current complex, which, at 2717 Sidney St., totals about 46,000 over two buildings and was finished in 2020 at a cost of $20 million. The nonprofit helps women and their children improve their economic situations by providing resources including money management, health and wellness, and jobs.

CHARITIES ・ 3 HOURS AGO