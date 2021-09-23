An early look into the SU women’s lacrosse program before 2021 fall season
Syracuse women's lacrosse will put its offseason progress to the test with its "play day" on Sept. 25. Syracuse will host UAlbany, Villanova and Army — all of which are coached by former Syracuse lacrosse players — in a round-robin tournament with quick exhibition-style matches. The coaches will gauge their players' performances before the fall season begins.
