Mary Crossland was among the first group of Black educators on the frontlines of desegregation who joined the faculty of predominantly white schools in the early ’70s. Crossland graduated as valedictorian from her high school in New Boston, Texas. She earned her bachelor’s degree at Prairie View A&M University and later returned to earn a master’s in education. After graduating, she moved to Dallas in 1969 to work as a teacher for Dallas ISD, her first and only employer.

