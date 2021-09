The Flag Outdoors Expert Steve Carney has your weekly Outdoors Angle right here!. The early bow season is my favorite time of the Fall as I spend a lot of time hanging portable tree stands, ground blinds and doing the necessary scouting. This is going to be an interesting bow season as I believe the standing corn will be a huge factor as so many crops in the field have failed which means many fields could be left unharvested into the late Fall. This of course means lots more places for the deer to hang out making it a bit tougher to pattern their movements.

STEVE CARNEY ・ 7 DAYS AGO