Vikings LB Anthony Barr on his knee injury: ‘The worst is behind me’

Brainerd Dispatch
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter missing the final 14 games of last season because of a shoulder injury, Minnesota Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr was eager to return to the field for the start of this season. Then he had a setback. Barr, a four-time Pro Bowl selection, injured his right knee early in training...

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Vikings: Kirk Cousins encouraged Dalvin Cook after brutal fumble

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins provided words of encouragement to running back Dalvin Cook following his fumble in overtime. The Minnesota Vikings fanbase went through all of the emotions on Sunday during the team’s Week 1 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. After trailing 24-14 at the end of the third quarter, the Vikings came back to tie the game to send the game into overtime. Unfortunately, a controversial fumble by star running back Dalvin Cook helped set the stage for Evan McPherson’s game-winning field goal.
NFL
InsideTheVikings

Vikings Injury Report: Anthony Barr, Harrison Hand DNP, Christian Darrisaw Still Limited

After missing almost all of last season with a pectoral tear, a knee injury could keep Anthony Barr out for at least a second straight game to kick off the 2021 campaign. He didn't play against the Bengals and was unable to practice on Wednesday ahead of the Vikings' Week 2 matchup with the Cardinals. That makes it three straight practices missed for Barr since he participated in a limited fashion last Wednesday.
NFL
Daily Norseman

Vikings at Cardinals: Initial injury reports

LB Anthony Barr (knee) CB Harrison Hand (hamstring) OT Christian Darrisaw (groin) At this point, I think I’d be more surprised if Anthony Barr did practice rather than seeing that he’s out again. I’m not sure how much we can expect from him going forward, which is frustrating. Hand had a great game on special teams so hopefully his setback is a minor one. Vigil had an outstanding game against the Bengals on Sunday as well in Barr’s place.
NFL
FanSided

Uncertainty still in the air when it comes to Vikings LB Anthony Barr

Anthony Barr missed another practice for the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday as the team prepares for their Week 2 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals. Despite the linebacker missing several practices during the last few weeks, the Minnesota Vikings decided not to put Anthony Barr on injured reserve to begin the 2021 regular season.
NFL
purplePTSD.com

The Barr, Darrisaw Injuries Are Increasingly Concerning

The Vikings released an injury report yesterday. Injuries continue to be an issue for Anthony Barr (didn’t participate) and Christian Darrisaw, who was limited. Harrison Hand (DNP) and Nick Vigil were also listed (LP). The question is whether Vikings fans should be concerned about the ongoing Barr and Darrisaw injuries....
NFL
arizonasports.com

Vikings-Cardinals injury report: Minnesota’s Anthony Barr, Everson Griffin out

Front-seven depth for the Minnesota Vikings will be lacking come a Week 2 game at the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. Starting middle linebacker Eric Kendricks was out of practice Thursday with a quadriceps injury and Friday was listed as questionable, while fellow starting linebacker Anthony Barr (knee) is among those ruled out for the game.
NFL
KGO

NFL injury updates Week 2 - News on Anthony Barr, Ronnie Stanley and more

Week 1 of the NFL season gave fans and experts a lot to talk about. There were fantastic finishes, questionable calls (or no-calls), and even mixed reality made an appearance during opening week! However, injuries are a part of the game, and teams will have to figure out which players can and can't play entering Week 2.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Vikings LB Eric Kendricks seen practicing today

Minnesota’s retooled defense did not look as stout as some would think against Cincinnati. Some of that can be blamed on the unit not being fully healthy. For instance, Vikings LB Anthony Barr, a key player on the defense who’s seen as a field general, was ruled out for the game. Barr has not been participating in practice so far this week.
NFL
NBC Sports

Anthony Barr and Everson Griffen out, Eric Kendricks questionable for Vikings

The Vikings have issued their injury designations for Sunday’s trip to Arizona and they’ll be playing without linebacker Anthony Barr again this weekend. Barr has been ruled out for the second straight week with a knee injury. Barr missed the final 14 games of last season with a shoulder injury, so this will make 16 straight games without Barr for the NFC North club.
NFL
skornorth.com

Zulgad’s Roundup: Vikings could be without Anthony Barr and Eric Kendricks vs. Cardinals

The Vikings already were likely to be without starting linebacker Anthony Barr for Sunday’s game against the Cardinals and quarterback Kyler Murray, but the news got worse on Thursday as standout middle linebacker Eric Kendricks was added to the injury report because of a quadriceps injury. Both Barr (knee) and Kendricks did not practice and it’s uncertain if either one will be available against Murray, who can create plays with his arm and legs. The Vikings will face Seattle and future Hall of Fame quarterback Russell Wilson in Week 3, so this could get ugly if both linebackers are lost for any amount of time. Troy Dye and Blake Lynch likely would start in place of Kendricks and Barr, respectively. Defensive end Everson Griffen, who was brought back by the Vikings as a pass-rush specialist after a year away, also was added to the report Thursday after suffering a concussion.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Anthony Barr ruled out Week 2 against the Cardinals

Barr was unable to practice this week and has been ruled out for Week 2 against Arizona. This will be the second straight game Barr has missed due to a knee injury. The Vikings' defense will also be without DE Everson Griffen (concussion) on Sunday. Minnesota’s defense allowed 27 points and surrendered 366 yards of total offense to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1. Barr’s absence only helps QB Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals’ offense. The Vikings D/ST is not a viable streaming option in Week 2.
NFL
fox9.com

Vikings Greg Joseph on his missed kick: 'This one's on me'

MINNEAPOLIS - The Minnesota Vikings are moving on from Sunday’s 34-33 loss at the Arizona Cardinals and an 0-2 start, but the talk on Monday continued to be about the kicker. With the game on the line, Greg Joseph missed from 37 yards out in the middle of the field...
NFL
VikingsTerritory

PART 2: The Vikings are THE WORST 0-2 Team in the NFL…Come At Me!

So the Minnesota Vikings are 0-2 on the season, bummer. That’s bottom of the division, bottom of the league, bottom of the barrel around the board. But if you follow this team as closely as I do, you’re probably hearing a few different narratives being tossed about. It might be as simple as identifying the optimists from the pessimists and calling it a day. Or it might be a little deeper than that.
NFL
Daily Norseman

Seahawks at Vikings: Interim injury reports

RB Rashaad Penny (calf) WR Freddie Swain (back, upgrade from DNP on Wednesday) No players listed (other than resting veterans) Seahawks’ WR D.K. Metcalf was removed from the injury report by the team today after being listed as a full participant with a knee issue on Wednesday. Other than that, Swain being upgraded from DNP to limited is the only change for the Seahawks on Thursday.
NFL

