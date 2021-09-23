Vikings LB Anthony Barr on his knee injury: ‘The worst is behind me’

The Vikings already were likely to be without starting linebacker Anthony Barr for Sunday’s game against the Cardinals and quarterback Kyler Murray, but the news got worse on Thursday as standout middle linebacker Eric Kendricks was added to the injury report because of a quadriceps injury. Both Barr (knee) and Kendricks did not practice and it’s uncertain if either one will be available against Murray, who can create plays with his arm and legs. The Vikings will face Seattle and future Hall of Fame quarterback Russell Wilson in Week 3, so this could get ugly if both linebackers are lost for any amount of time. Troy Dye and Blake Lynch likely would start in place of Kendricks and Barr, respectively. Defensive end Everson Griffen, who was brought back by the Vikings as a pass-rush specialist after a year away, also was added to the report Thursday after suffering a concussion.

