CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Sources: Oversight Committee Recommends Expansion of Signing Class Limit for 2022 Cycle

By Ross Dellenger
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10ju4Y_0c68ZDQN00

College football signing classes are one step closer to growing in size.

The NCAA Football Oversight Committee has recommended that the annual 25-person signing limit immediately expand as a way for coaches to replace players they’ve lost to the burgeoning transfer portal. The recommendation is expected to be debated and potentially approved at the next Division I Council meeting on Oct. 5. The policy will take effect in the current 2022 recruiting cycle and is seen as a one-year waiver before a more permanent rule is created.

Under the recommendation, schools can sign 25 new players while gaining additional signee spots for each player who transfers out of their program—up to a limit of seven, sources tell Sports Illustrated. The transferring player must have left academically eligible. For instance, a school that loses five players to the portal can sign 30 new players. A school that loses 10 players to the portal can sign 32 new signees.

Schools can only replace those who enter the transfer portal. They would not gain additional spots for players who retire from the sport or leave early for the NFL draft. Other proposals were debated among Oversight members, including increasing total signees to 30 or 35, but they settled on this compromise, as originally reported by SI in August.

The impetus for immediate action on the topic is a result of policy changes that are leaving—and will leave—many schools well short of the overall 85 scholarship limit. While schools are limited to having 85 scholarship players a year, they are restricted to signing 25 players in a single class. The 100 signees over four years leaves a 15-player wiggle room for natural attrition.

However, there is more movement in the sport than ever before because of a rule change that grants all athletes the right to transfer once without penalty. The transfer surge combined with name, image and likeness is resulting in another disturbing trend: coaches steering their recruiting away from the high school level and more toward the portal.

Meanwhile, rosters are in for a critical makeover next year, when two classes—as many as 40 players—exit because of a COVID-19–inspired rule granting each athlete an extra year of eligibility.

Officials believe the solution is offering coaches more signee spots, hoping they will use them to both recruit the high school circuit more and to consistently remain near the 85 mark.

“We want to maintain the ability to recruit high school players,” Todd Berry, the executive director of the American Football Coaches Association, told SI in August. “If we don’t have any corrective legislation, people aren’t going to do that. We’re trying to maintain high school recruitment and make sure universities hard hit by losses to the transfer portal are O.K.”

The passage of the rule is a somewhat stunning turn of events. This so-called waiver would increase the signing class of 2022—which coaches are in the midst of amassing—three months before the early signing period starts.

The annual signing limit in football has for years been an argumentative issue. It was originally implemented to disincentivize the trend of coaches cutting or pushing out scholarship players in an effort to oversign high school players or transfers.

Earlier this year, West Virginia athletic director Shane Lyons and other administrators expressed concern that replacing departures with additional signee spots will “repeat history.” They believe coaches will exploit the change by pushing out players to create an additional spot for more talented athletes—a reason for the cap on replacements.

Watch NCAA football games online all season long with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Schools are only allowed to replace players who enter the transfer portal after the early signing period. Schools would have to replace them by the time camp starts. They would not carry over to the next class.

Officials are hoping the additional spots result in coaches steering their recruiting back to the high school level. Some coaches have stated publicly that they’re holding as many as half of their classes for transfers, adversely impacting high school and junior college recruiting.

“When you start looking at where we’re headed with the transfer portal, there are two ways of looking at it,” Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck told SI in the spring. “The first signing day is like the draft. The second part is free agency and that’s the transfer portal. You’ll see less and less people signing 25 high school kids.”

The portal is overflowing with players, many of them with nowhere to go. In SI research for a story this past spring, the average Power 5 program had 8.5 scholarship players in the portal while the average Group of 5 squad had 6.3.

Portal hunting comes at a cost, hurting overall numbers. Not only does a transfer punish his own school by leaving an empty scholarship spot, but he’s using one of the precious 25-signee spots at his new school despite, many times, not having a full four years of eligibility remaining.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Comments / 0

Related
BCBulletin

NCAA Set To Temporarily Expand College Football Class Signing Limits

The NCAA is set to temporarily expand college football recruiting class signing limits according to Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. "Officials are set to pass a 1-year waiver next month to immediately expand the 25-man FB signing limit, sources tell Sports Illustrated," Dellenger tweeted on Tuesday. "Coaches can replace up to 7 players who leave for the portal. Max signing # would be 32 (25+7)."
COLLEGE SPORTS
clemsonsportstalk.com

Signing Class Rated No. 23 in the Nation

CLEMSON, S.C. - The Tigers’ 2021 signing class (2022 season newcomers) was rated No. 23 in the nation by Baseball America on Wednesday. The 19 newcomers that comprise the class are already with the team, led by Head Coach Monte Lee, Assistant Coaches Bradley LeCroy (recruiting coordinator) and Andrew See and Volunteer Assistant Coach Jared Broughton.
CLEMSON, SC
heartlandcollegesports.com

NCAA committee Recommends Increasing Size of Football Recruiting Classes

The college football landscape continues to change rapidly. Transfer rules and name, image and likeness, are just the tip of the iceberg in how the sport has continued to transform this offseason. As a result, the NCAA needs to transform with it, and that appears to be happening on the issue of recruiting class sizes.
COLLEGE SPORTS
chatsports.com

NFLPA recommends Josh Gordon be reinstated by league, sources say

Josh Gordon, National Football League, National Football League Players Association, Roger Goodell, Adam Schefter, Johnny Manziel, Seattle Seahawks, Cleveland Browns. The NFL Players Association determined Josh Gordon has successfully completed his NFL-monitored treatment program and has recommended to the league that he be reinstated, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter. Gordon,...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
wiartonecho.com

Sources: NFL competition committee ordered more offensive holding calls for 2021

As Week 1 demonstrated, the NFL intends this season to have its on-field officials throw more flags for offensive holding than in 2020. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. Officials have been specifically instructed this season to call offensive holding more or less...
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Camden Lewis Off to Hot Start in 2021 After Struggles in 2020

Camden Lewis has had many ups and downs since coming to Oregon, from making the game-winning kick as time expired to keep Ducks' playoff hopes alive in 2019 vs. Washington State to getting benched after kicking struggles last year. But now, after grinding out an offseason where he and last...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shane Lyons
Sports Illustrated

Colorado Head Coach Post-Game Press Conference

The Colorado Buffaloes have seen quite the three-week stretch. Two weeks ago, the Buffaloes nearly upset a top-five ranked team in the country in Texas A&M. Last week, Colorado was run out of its own back yard 30-0 by a Minnesota team that would eventually lose to Bowling Green Saturday. The Buffaloes set a new Pac-12 record after going scoreless for 20 consecutive drives.
COLORADO STATE
Sports Illustrated

Week 4: Turmoil, Chaos and Embarrassment

For the TCU Horned Frogs, the Battle of the Iron Skillet was no battle at all. It was an embarrassment to the team and to the fans. In 2019, SMU won the game, and Frogs fans thought the Ponies just got a little lucky. This year, SMU played with a chip on their shoulder after not being selected to join the expanding Big 12. They played as the dominant team on the field. They are now an impressive 4-0. The Horned Frogs have many issues on both sides of the ball that must be corrected soon.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Sports Illustrated

Oregon Stays at No. 3 in Latest AP Poll

Following a 41-19 win over Arizona, the Ducks held steady at No. 3 in the latest AP Top 25 released Sunday. The Ducks received 1,411 points in the week 5 poll, up from 1,385 in week 4. The only other Pac-12 school ranked in the top 25 was UCLA at...
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Football#Football Games#College Recruiting#American Football#Division I Council#Si
Sports Illustrated

Five Takeaways From No. 3 Oregon vs. Arizona

In a game where the students were back and Autzen seemed close to pre-pandemic normality, the Ducks quite frankly played a sloppy game vs. Arizona. Even with what may look like a comfy 41-19 victory on the scoreboard, there are some concerning trends that need to get fixed if Oregon wants to continue to win games.
ARIZONA STATE
Sports Illustrated

Oregon vs. Arizona Offensive Players of the Game

The No. 3 Ducks opened conference play with a less than exciting performance against Arizona. Although the final score was 41-19, the game was significantly closer than the score shows. At one point, Arizona was only down by five before Oregon’s offense closed the game out. In a game that...
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
College Football
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports Illustrated

The Pac-12 Championship is Oregon's to Lose

Heading into the 2021 season, the Pac-12 had a handful of potential candidates to fight for this year's conference title. Oregon, looking to win their third straight championship, were obviously considered to be favorites prior to the season. Yet other schools within the Pac-12 believed this could be a special...
OREGON STATE
Sports Illustrated

WATCH: Mario Cristobal Talks Win Over Arizona

WATCH: Mario Cristobal Gives Instant Takeaways From Win Over Arizona. Head Coach Mario Cristobal met with the media to discuss Oregon's week 4 win over the Arizona Wildcats. Like and follow Ducks Digest on Facebook: @DucksDigest.
ARIZONA STATE
Sports Illustrated

No. 3 Oregon Wins 41-19 Clunker vs. Arizona to Open Pac-12 Play

Sporting their highest Associated Press ranking since Marcus Mariota suited up behind center, the No. 3 Oregon Ducks (4-0, 1-0) defeated Arizona (0-4, 0-1), 41-19, at Autzen Stadium to open Pac-12 play. Once again, the Ducks played down to their competition, but they still walked off the field undefeated and...
OREGON STATE
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

15K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy