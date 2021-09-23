Several Kansas Gannett papers are being purchased by CherryRoad Media, including the Wellington Daily News
CherryRoad Media has announced the acquisition of several newspapers in Kansas, including the Wellington Daily News, all owned by Gannett. In addition to the Wellington Daily News, the company has purchased the Hays Daily News, the Garden City Telegram, the Leavenworth Times, the St. John News, the Kiowa County Signal, the Dodge City Daily Globe, the McPherson Sentinel, the Butler County Times-Gazette, the Pratt Tribune, the Ottawa Herald, the Newton Kansan, and the Hiawatha World.www.wellingtondailynews.com
