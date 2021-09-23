CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video: UFC 266 press conference live stream with Volkanovski, Shevchenko, Diaz and more

By MMA Junkie Staff
 4 days ago
LAS VEGAS – You can watch Thursday’s news conference from Park Theater in Las Vegas in advance of UFC 266 here on MMA Junkie at 6:30 p.m. ET.

UFC president Dana White hosts the event, which features featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski (22-1 MMA, 9-0 UFC) and challenger Brian Ortega (15-1 MMA, 7-1 UFC), who meet in the main event; women’s flyweight champ Valentina Shevchenko (21-3 MMA, 10-2 UFC) and challenger Lauren Murphy (15-4 MMA, 7-4 UFC), who fight in the co-feature; and Nick Diaz (26-9 MMA, 7-6 UFC), who returns after a layoff of nearly seven years for a rematch with former welterweight champ Robbie Lawler (28-15 MMA, 13-9 UFC).

The fighters will field questions from the media with fans in attendance.

UFC 266 takes place Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPNews and early prelims on ESPN+.

