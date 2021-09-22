CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Feeling down? You're not alone in Indiana. Turns out the state isn't so happy, study says

Cover picture for the articleDoes the deadly pandemic have you down? Disappointed with the end of summer sunshine and the winter blues looming?. Turns out, you’re not alone. Indiana is one of the least happiest states in the country, according to a study by WalletHub, a personal finance website. Researchers looked at 31 metrics to break down the illusive nature of "happiness" these days, including depression rates, COVID-19 cases, income growth and unemployment.

