Biologists remind hunters of New Chronic Wasting Disease Zone in Lubbock area

News last week of the first confirmed deer discovered in Henry County with Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) has had biologists and hunters buzzing. From the northwest portion of the county came the evidence that a 3-1/2-year-old doe was exhibiting unusual behavior and sporting a thin frame. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency performed multiple tests that confirmed the presence of CWD. Although the news isn’t what local hunters and wildlife officials wanted to hear, it’s not a total surprise, as many figured it was just a matter of time before it showed up here. Several counties in southwest Tennessee already had it and a few years ago, the TWRA began setting up a CWD unit which had different deer hunting season dates and regulations. As more deer began showing up positive for CWD, the unit expanded. Presently there are some 12 counties listed in the special unit. Henry County’s recent discovery will be further addressed this week as the wildlife commission’s twoday meeting is in progress in Kingsport. “We’re waiting to see what the wildlife commission passes as to whether or not Henry and Weakley counties move from Unit L Deer Hunting Zones to Unit CWD,” said Henry County Wildlife Officer Greg Barker. “We’ll know soon on that.” The news of the finding comes as archery deer season is on the threshold of opening up. It begins on the traditional fourth Saturday in September, which this year is Sept. 25. Hunters need to stay tuned as the season nears in the event any changes will be implemented. Meanwhile, Barker said hunters and land owners are advised that feeding restrictions now apply, as do carcass transportation restrictions. One of the best sources of information on the situation at hand can be found both on the TWRA’s website at www. CWDinTN.com and in the free Tennessee Hunting and Trapping Guide magazine style brochure available at any local license agent. In-depth articles are published on CWD there and it tells about management, plus what the agency’s idea for the future holds as to long-term impacts. Meanwhile, local hunters are mulling over the news and talking among the ranks about what happens next and what the future holds for Henry County, which has been one of the top deer harvest counties in Tennessee for years. “Hunters aren’t too surprised, as we figured it was just a matter of time before it showed up here,” said local deer hunter Kevin Miles. “With all the counties southwest of us having it, I knew it was inevitable but to be honest, this isn’t going to change my hunting a lot. I’ll be cautious and observe if a deer looks bad but I’m still doing food plots, keeping the doe population at bay as our limits allow liberal harvest.” “A lot of hunters have read up on CWD and gotten good information. This thing has been out west for decades and it’s not transferrable,” he said. The TWRA says it’s committed to learning more about CWD dynamics through surveillance and monitoring programs. Locally, Hulme Sporting Goods in Paris will have a deep freezer set up where hunters can drop off their deer heads for the TWRA to pick up and conduct testing. The agency says CWD management is a partnership between hunters, land owners and wildlife biologists. They ask hunters to harvest more deer in CWD units. Although the recent find was in Henry County, Weakley County’s status also changes to high risk because of its proximity to the county border. And so it is that Henry County’s deer hunting and management by the TWRA takes on a new direction to some degree. Just how much of a change remains to be seen. Businesses, farmers, land owners, hunters and more all have a seat at the table as deer hunting has a long standing tradition in these parts. Stay tuned.

HENRY COUNTY, TN ・ 10 DAYS AGO