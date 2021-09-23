CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biologists remind hunters of New Chronic Wasting Disease Zone in Lubbock area

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn response to the discovery of Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) in a free-ranging mule deer buck in the Buffalo Springs community in February 2021, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission has approved a CWD zone that encompasses southeast Lubbock County, northeast Lynn County, southwest Crosby County and northwest Garza County.

