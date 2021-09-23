'Singing Phlebotomist' Brings Joy Through Song

Internationally acclaimed poet and former NYC Poet Laureate Crystal Valentine is coming to Pygmalion on Saturday, September 25th. A self-proclaimed "generator and fierce protector of Black joy, " Valentine "strongly believes that intersectionality is a key factor in liberation. "In her website bio, Valentine shares that "as a queer, black, woman, a lot of her work revolves around bridging the ever present gap between her identities. Her goal is to provide a sanctuary within her poems that can be accessible to all black people: queer, trans, women, gender non conforming, disabled, poor, loud, angry, ghetto, for it is when all of these voices are present and accounted for that we can really begin the gruesome work of understanding and breaking down systematic oppression."

