'Singing Phlebotomist' Brings Joy Through Song

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA medical worker in New Jersey calls himself the "Singing Phlebotomist." A phlebotomist is someone who draws blood, but this one says his calling is to bring joy through song; Jericka Duncan reports for CBS2.

BBC

Manchester music cafe brings joy to people with dementia

A music cafe is helping people with dementia sing, play instruments and even dance after coronavirus lockdowns. Manchester Camerata is offering free music therapy workshops to people with dementia and their carers as part of its Music in Mind initiative. David Tollington, a french horn player, said some people taking...
THEATER & DANCE
Quad-Cities Times

Column: Moments of joy in song

RURAL AMERICA – The deeply forked tails give them away. Barn swallows. Last week, dozens were lined up on a rural electric co-op line up on the graveled road that runs by my place. They were disrupted briefly as my vehicle passed, raising dust that settled on to the now-overgrown ditches, but they gathered again immediately, like it was an important meeting.
MUSIC
WBUR

Tap Dancing Brings Joy To Cambridge Neighborhood Residents

Thirty-year-old Jenny Herzog was depressed and isolated during the early days of the pandemic. So the jazz tap dancer decided to create "Tap for Joy" and offer free outdoor dance classes every Saturday to uplift herself and others. WBUR's Andrea Shea has the story.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
wvik.org

Dan And Claudia Zanes Sing About Justice And Joy On Their New Album For Children

Social justice, anti-racism and joy: These are the themes of a collection of original songs written by family musicians Dan and Claudia Zanes. Smithsonian Folkways has just released their first duo album, Let Love Be Your Guide. It's filled with uplifting messages. "It's an anthem of love and joy and...
MUSIC
pinalcentral.com

UA student brings her culture to song and screen

TUCSON -- Roxanna Denise Stevens Ibarra was born into a musical family and picked up the hobby quickly, but not quietly. "My whole family loves karaoke, so I was born singing at the top of my lungs," said Stevens Ibarra , a senior in the University of Arizona's Fred Fox School of Music. "I didn't know what singing well was; I just knew that louder was better."
TUCSON, AZ
frontdoorsmedia.com

A 2nd Act: Singing With Joy

As a young man, he played the trumpet. This wasn’t a surprise since Allan Naplan’s mother was a music teacher who started taking him to performances at a very young age. “And then I found an even more powerful instrument,” Naplan said. “My own voice.”. He pursued advanced degrees in...
PERFORMING ARTS
Houston Chronicle

'Black Boy Joy' brings together 17 messages of positivity

Picking out a fresh outfit for the first day of school, skateboarding, baking a peach cobbler - these are just some of the fun things that kids do in the 17 short stories of "Black Boy Joy." "Every story moves toward a place of joy," said Kwame Mbalia, who edited...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
animalfair.com

“The Happy Artist” Spreads Joy Through His Art!

JP “Happy” Kuhn (aka James Patrick Kuhn or The Happy Artist) has been bringing joy to countless people, children, and animals globally through his whimsical and colorful murals. He started his art career in Washington D.C. in the mid 60’s. “Happy” Kuhn is recognized as a versatile contemporary artist, and...
VISUAL ART
KATC News

Singing Cook Brings Hope to Hospital

The hospital isn't always the most enjoyable place to go, especially during these times. But Doris Hopkins, also known as the singing cook, has a voice and personality that has comforted many for years.
RELIGION
jazziz.com

Song of the Day: Pasquale Grasso, “Solitude” feat. Samara Joy

Last Friday, September 17, Pasquale Grasso released Pasquale Plays Duke via Sony Music Masterworks. The new release finds the guitar virtuoso reinterpreting music by the legendary Duke Ellington. It also introduces Grasso’s working trio of bassist Ari Roland and drummer Keith Balla, and features guest vocalists Samara Joy and Sheila Jordan. Joy is also featured on a reimagining of “Solitude,” a popular Ellington composition from 1934 with lyrics by Eddie DeLange and Irving Mills. You can watch a new video for the song via the player below and order Pasquale Plays Duke HERE.
MUSIC
smilepolitely.com

Poet Crystal Valentine is bringing Black joy to Pygmalion Lit

Internationally acclaimed poet and former NYC Poet Laureate Crystal Valentine is coming to Pygmalion on Saturday, September 25th. A self-proclaimed "generator and fierce protector of Black joy, " Valentine "strongly believes that intersectionality is a key factor in liberation. "In her website bio, Valentine shares that "as a queer, black, woman, a lot of her work revolves around bridging the ever present gap between her identities. Her goal is to provide a sanctuary within her poems that can be accessible to all black people: queer, trans, women, gender non conforming, disabled, poor, loud, angry, ghetto, for it is when all of these voices are present and accounted for that we can really begin the gruesome work of understanding and breaking down systematic oppression."
ENTERTAINMENT
weisradio.com

“She crushed it”: Luke Bryan brings young fan on stage to sing with him

Luke Bryan is more than happy to share the spotlight with his fans. In fact, some share it by invitation. Over the weekend, the hitmaker shared a video from his Farm Tour that shows him performing “Waves” alongside a young fan wearing a white cowgirl hat adorned with a yellow feather boa. Luke kneels beside her as the two sing the hit.
MUSIC
yourvalley.net

Chorus meets to sing holiday songs

The Westwind Harmony Chorus, a women’s chorus and chapter of Sweet Adelines International, sings acapella four-part harmony music and welcomes those who would like to join the group this holiday season. They sing holiday songs 7 p.m. Mondays at Lord of Life Lutheran Church, Social Hall, 13724 W. Meeker Blvd.
RELIGION
94.5 KATS

10 Metal Songs That Are Impossible to Sing

The average metal singer can probably spend their entire career working on making their best scream possible or trying to out-high note the person next to them. As much as music can seem like a sport in that respect, there’s a right and a wrong way for people to grandstand when it comes time to showing your chops.
MUSIC
treblezine.com

Exploring joy and faith through Transatlantic’s The Whirlwind

A portion of my love—my bare-hearted and achingly sincere love, like a child has for their pets or a pet has for their owners—of progressive rock comes from the inalienable if inexplicable sense that it is mine. If I had to guess, it stems to yet another symptom of life on the autism spectrum, a fact that only seems to answer more and more certain subtleties of my life as I move through my 30s and that which once was mysterious suddenly becomes understandable, pushed gently into the light.
ENTERTAINMENT
oknursingtimes.com

Bringing joy and comfort: Therapeutic cardboard cut-outs bring smiles

Laughter is great therapy. Epworth at Home Hospice has discovered a way to brighten up the days of hospice patients receiving palliative care, said Hope Knight, a registered nurse with the Epworth at Home Hospice team in Oklahoma City. Seniors receiving hospice care or home health care from Epworth at...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
transylvaniatimes.com

Mountain Song Festival Brings Back The Music

At the Mountain Song Festival Friday and Saturday, music by Steep Canyon Rangers , Charley Crocket and other acts kept the crowds happy and dancing at the Brevard Music Center. The festival is a major fundraiser for the Cindy Platt Boys & Girls Club of Transylvania County.
TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, NC
stereoboard.com

Bring Me The Horizon Post New Song Die4u

Bring Me The Horizon are back with a new song, Die4u. The track follows the Sheffield rock giant's 'Post Horror: Human Survival' EP, released in October 2020, and serves as the first release in a new succession of singles as part of their ongoing Post Human project. Arriving after weeks...
MUSIC

