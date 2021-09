The Patriots forced four turnovers — all of them interceptions of quarterback Zach Wilson — on the way to a 25-6 win over the Jets Sunday at MetLife Stadium. On the other side, Mac Jones was 22-for-30 for 186 yards for the Patriots. Damien Harris shook off last week’s fumble to post 62 yards and a rushing touchdown on 16 carries, while James White chipped in with six catches on six targets for 45 yards, as well as a first-half rushing touchdown. Nick Folk added four field goals for New England, which captured its first win of the season.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO