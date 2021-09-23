CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonathan Toews hopes to be ready by Opening Night

NBC Sports Chicago
NBC Sports Chicago
 4 days ago
The Blackhawks opened training camp on Thursday at Fifth Third Arena and there were a lot of new faces on the 63-man roster. But the one face the city of Chicago was delighted to see most was Jonathan Toews, who missed the entire 2021-22 season with Chronic Immune Response Syndrome. He's been training and skating for several months now, but this was the first formal practice with his teammates since the Edmonton bubble.

