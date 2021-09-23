Subtle warming trend through the weekend
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Temperatures will be warming through the weekend, but humidity levels will also be low making for a string of very comfortable weather days. Early morning lows Friday and Saturday will be in the mid 50°s. Some might want a light jacket for early out the door. By the afternoon we’ll be forgetting we even have jackets as highs top out in the low 80°s. A few fair weather clouds will be possible both Friday and Saturday.www.wafb.com
