Mary Emogene Fisher, 94, of Glasgow, Kentucky passed away Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at the T. J. Samson Community Hospital. She was born December 25, 1926 in Glasgow, Kentucky to the late William Henry Bowles and LaVada Young Bowles. At age 16, Mary worked for Handmacher and KY Pants in Glasgow. She later moved to Louisville and worked at American Tobacco Company and worked for other tobacco industries until her retirement in 1987. After retirement, she moved back to Glasgow. Mary was a member of the First Freewill Baptist Church.