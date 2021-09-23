Fire causes heavy damage to Fairborn home

FAIRBORN — UPDATE @ 6:30 P.M.:

Fairborn residents of a home on the 200 block of Holmes Drive will not be able to stay in their home tonight after a fire caused heavy damage.

Fairborn Assistant Fire Chief, Ryan Williams, told News Center 7 that the fire started in the back of the house.

Upon fire crews’ arrival, all occupants had evacuated the home.

Crews were able to stop the fire from spreading the neighboring homes, but the fire did melt a portion of the siding of one neighboring house.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

INITIAL REPROT:

Firefighters are on scene of a house fire on Holmes Drive in Fairborn.

Initial emergency scanner traffic indicated the fire on 200 block Holmes Drive started at approximately 5:00 p.m.

Our crew on scene reports that the fire caused heavy damage to the house and melted a portion of a neighboring home’s siding.

We’re working to learn more on the cause of the fire and if anyone was hurt.

