CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Massachusetts State

Mass. ranked 10th ‘most awake’ state based on number of coffee shops. Do you agree?

By Mia McCarthy
Boston
Boston
 4 days ago

And yes, they took into account Dunkin'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FXxVS_0c68WGtV00
Massachusetts ranked 10th on a caffeine study that was based on coffee shops per capita in each state. Tim Boyle

Massachusetts was ranked the 10th “most awake” state based on total number of coffee shops per person, according to recent research done by a mattress company.

The company ZOMA created the “Most Awake” report by ranking states on their coffee shop to total population ratio. The report also ranked cities in the United States, but Boston was nowhere to be seen in the top 15.

“Americans drink billions of gallons of coffee every year, and visiting a coffee shop is an essential daily ritual for millions of people. Without coffee shops providing that burst of energy and alertness in a cup, America would be a much sleepier place,” ZOMA wrote on their website. “So we analyzed every single state in the US to discover – where is America’s most awake city?”

Massachusetts averaged 3,891 people per coffee shop.

ZOMA reported that they collected data from more than 10,000 U.S. cities and towns, and then compared that data with the latest population figures.

“The comparison of the number of people living in each place with the number of coffee shops would reveal where in America has the highest ratio of coffee shops to people, making it ‘the most awake city in the US,'” ZOMA wrote in the report.

Almost all of New England — every state except Connecticut — was accounted for in the top ten: New Hampshire ranked 5th, Vermont ranked 6th, Maine ranked 7th, and Rhode Island ranked 8th.

The report found Hawaii to be the “most awake” state, followed by Alaska and Oregon. Hawaii had 555 coffee shops reported for the state’s 1,420,491 people.

San Francisco, Portland, and Honolulu ranked as the top three cities.

The report found the least awake state to be Mississippi – with only 318 coffee shops across the state for 2,963,914 people.

In the study, ZOMA also acknowledged many cities known for coffee shops – such as Seattle and Los Angeles – would have ranked higher but had significantly larger populations.

“Los Angeles boasts the most coffee shops in the study, with 727 in total, but its population of 3,970,219 means that it places lower down the list in 37th, with 5,461 people per coffee shop,” ZOMA explained.

While the “coffee shop” classification may sound broad, ZOMA answered the question on most New Englander’s minds: does the data include Dunkin’?

“I can confirm that Dunkin’ [was] classified as a coffee shop, so they were included in the study,” ZOMA spokesperson Andrew Mitchell told Boston.com.

According to a report from Scrapehero, there are 1,107 Dunkin’ locations in Massachusetts as of Aug. 2021. There are reportedly 9,320 locations nationwide.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Boston

Celebrate the end of Lobster season

Here are the best spots to find lobster in Boston. As summer comes to a close, so does lobster season in Massachusetts. Maine Senators Susan Collins and Angus King recently spearheaded a resolution celebrating the beloved crustacean, saying in a joint statement that “Maine’s lobster fishery is a cornerstone of our state’s economy, supporting thousands of jobs and playing a central role in our coastal communities.”
BOSTON, MA
Boston

These health care workers would rather get fired than get vaccinated

Monday is the vaccination deadline for New York State health care workers. Thousands of refusers have failed to meet it. Deborah Conrad, a physician assistant in western New York, and Simmone Leslie, a hospital switchboard operator in Queens, have both worked long, risky hours during the pandemic. But now, both are prepared to lose their jobs rather than meet Monday’s state deadline for health care workers to get vaccinated.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Boston

‘Fall into art and design’ with Boston Design Week

A special autumn offering of more than 50 public art and design events kicks off Tuesday. Here’s how to experience this fall’s Boston Design Week 2021. Aficionados of all things aesthetic should mark their calendars for an upcoming festival that will shine a spotlight on Boston’s eclectic design and art scene.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Restaurants
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Alaska State
State
Vermont State
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
State
Connecticut State
Boston, MA
Restaurants
Boston, MA
Food & Drinks
State
Mississippi State
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
State
Maine State
Boston, MA
Government
State
Oregon State
Boston, MA
Lifestyle
State
Hawaii State
Local
Massachusetts Food & Drinks
State
Rhode Island State
Boston

9 Massachusetts hiking trails to tackle this fall

Take in the fall foliage "in all its breathtaking glory." Hikers looking for worthwhile trails beneath dazzling canopies of color this fall have plenty of options in Massachusetts. “Fall foliage season is a great time to be anywhere in New England, but it is especially beautiful here in Massachusetts where...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Mitchell
Boston

Officials: All migrants are gone from Texas border camp

DEL RIO, Texas (AP) — No migrants remained Friday at the Texas border encampment where almost 15,000 people — most of them Haitians — had converged just days earlier seeking asylum, local and federal officials said. It’s a dramatic change from last Saturday, when the number peaked as migrants driven...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coffee Shops#Awake#Food Drink#Dunkin#Americans
Boston

Frank Neely is running for his mom, who was always ‘game for anything’

"Her spirit of getting up, going out, and trying something new has inspired my curiosity and adventure in life." In our “Why I’m Running” series, Boston Marathon runners share what’s inspiring them to make the 26.2-mile trek from Hopkinton to Boston. If you’re running the marathon, you can share your #WhyImRunningBoston story here.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Rochelle Walensky disappointed but not surprised with COVID-19 vaccine disparities

“I’d like to be in a better place." COVID-19 case numbers have increased rapidly in the past month as the average daily number of deaths from the disease in the U.S. surpassed 2,000 just last week, The New York Times reported. However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released data Wednesday that showed the number of people in the U.S. receiving their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine had significantly decreased in recent days.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
27K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy