Madison County authorities are investigating a total of 10 fires that may have been the work of a man currently in the Madison County Jail. Huntsville police are looking into a string of seven fires that occurred across the city Saturday night. Nicholas Tremaine Hubbert, 24, was booked around 1 a.m. Sunday, charged with first degree arson. He is being held without bond.

HUNTSVILLE, AL ・ 2 HOURS AGO