Ryan Pace should have called a news conference immediately after the Bears’ loss to the Browns. The Bears’ general manager should have apologized for putting together an offensive line that couldn’t have blocked an offensive tweeter Sunday, let alone a Browns pass rusher. He should have apologized to rookie quarterback Justin Fields, who was lucky to get out of Cleveland with his life after his first NFL start. He should have apologized to coach Matt Nagy, who was taking a public bashing for his play-calling against the Browns, never mind that Vince Lombardi couldn’t have succeeded with this O-line.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO