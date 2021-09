This summer saw Barcelona lose Lionel Messi because they could not afford to keep him but it also saw Barcelona keep Ronald Koeman because they could not afford to sack him. Club president Joan Laporta admitted that much at the end of last season, when he said that the Dutchman’s position in the Camp Nou hotseat was dependant on whether they could find an upgrade. They could not.

SOCCER ・ 7 DAYS AGO