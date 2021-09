Professor Kew’s Work Focuses on Nigeria as ‘Center Stage’ for Stability. Associate Professor and Executive Director of the Center for Peace, Democracy, and Development Darren Kew has dedicated the last 30 years of his life to peace and conflict resolution in Nigeria, the United States, and elsewhere. Most recently, the United States Institute of Peace published a report Kew authored that examines the progress of peace agencies or commissions in three Nigerian states since 2016. He finds that these state and local government-based units can be highly effective at improving the prospects for peace at the local level. Their convening powers and civil society networks offer special opportunities for fostering more comprehensive peace processes in their localities.

AFRICA ・ 6 DAYS AGO