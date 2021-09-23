‘I want my mother’: Kroger employee recalls helping co-worker shot at Tennessee store
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Words cannot fully express the shock felt in the suburban Tennessee town of Collierville after a gunman opened fire at a Kroger store Thursday. Collierville police say at least 13 people were shot, most with severe injuries, and two are dead – including the suspected shooter. Police Chief Dale Lane said this is “the most horrific event that has ever occurred in Collierville history.”www.ozarksfirst.com
Comments / 0