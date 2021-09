One of the plaintiffs who recently sued an abortion doctor under a new Texas law has now moved to intervene in a lawsuit filed against the Lone Star State by the U.S. Department of Justice. Through a four-page motion, Oscar Stilley implores a federal district court judge to acknowledge his “authority” to sue Dr. Alan Braid under Texas S.B. 8, also known as the “Texas Heartbeat Act.” S.B. 8 took effect in September after the U.S. Supreme Court refused to block it. Stilley argues that the law gives him “property rights” that the federal government is trying to take away.

