LA Kids Weekend Events: Oct. 1-3

By Andie Huber
 4 days ago
Fall is off to a fantastic start and dare we say, with it, some of the most fun events we’ve yet to see all year? Whether it’s catching a live performance of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, heading down to Long Beach to visit one the best aquariums in the world (we’re so lucky) or pondering whether or not Banksy is a genius or vandal (maybe both?)—this weekend’s event list of all the things to do with kids in LA is guaranteed to delight someone in your family. And as if that’s not enough, don’t miss our list of free (yep!) activities happening this month.

