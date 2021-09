In the late '80s and early '90s, "The Wonder Years" was appointment television for families across the country. The coming-of-age dramedy that follows the life of a teen in a stereotypical suburban family in the late '60s quickly became one of the most acclaimed shows of its time. Featuring an ensemble led by breakout sensation Fred Savage, the saga of the Arnold family won numerous Emmy, Peabody and Golden Globe Awards and was named by Rolling Stone and TV Guide as one of the greatest programs of all time. Nearly 30 years after it wrapped, ABC is launching a remake of "The Wonder Years" that's focused on a new American family. In honor of the reboot's premiere on Sept. 22, 2021, Wonderall.com takes a look at where the original cast is now…

