Austin, TX

Final Whistle ATX: Austin FC voice Adrian Healey returns to the show after ‘craziest game of the year’

KXAN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUSTIN (KXAN) — On this week’s episode of Final Whistle ATX, Austin FC voice Adrian Healey makes his long-awaited return to the show. Healey joins KXAN’s Nick Bannin and Harley Tamplin to break down what the guys are calling the craziest game of the year, as the Verde fell 4-3 to San Jose over the weekend. They also look ahead to what Austin FC has left to play for, with a playoff berth now all but out of reach.

